TD, Brantford Bulldogs & City of Brantford Announce Landmark Naming Rights Sponsorship

Published on September 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO: Today, the Brantford Bulldogs, the City of Brantford and TD are excited to announce a multi-year naming rights sponsorship agreement. This landmark sponsorship will begin at the start of the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season and will see the Brantford and District Civic Centre re-named to the TD Civic Centre.

The Civic Centre, which opened in 1967, has a long and proud history of hosting junior and professional hockey teams, including the Brantford Alexanders of the OHL from 1978 to 1984 and the Brantford Smoke of the Colonial Hockey League from 1991 to 1998, who captured a championship in 1993. The Civic Centre was also home to the World Wrestling Federation's Maple Leaf Wrestling show from 1984 until the early 1990's.

The City of Brantford is excited to welcome TD to its downtown core and growing entertainment district with this sponsorship. Inside the newly named building there will be an increased presence of TD branding from in-ice to rinkboards, rinkwalls and the TD Rinkside Lounge. The TD Shield will also adorn select Bulldogs' jerseys including their home, road and third kit.

"On behalf of the City of Brantford, I am proud to welcome TD," s aid Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis. "This partnership represents more than just a name on a building - it reflects a shared commitment to community, economic growth and creating a gathering place for residents and visitors. TD's investment in our city helps strengthen our future with the Brantford Bulldogs."

"We are thrilled to invite the Brantford community and beyond to the newly named TD Civic Centre," said Nupi Zubair, Senior Vice President, Ontario Southwest Region, Canadian Personal Banking, TD. "This sponsorship represents our passion for enriching the communities we serve, investing in spaces where people can come together to play, enjoy and support their favourite local teams."

"This new partnership is a huge step forward for the Brantford Bulldogs as an organization and is a great way to celebrate the team's 10-years in the Ontario Hockey League. TD's sponsorship will elevate our organization and help take the franchise to the next level," said Bulldogs President and Governor Zach Hyman.

The Brantford Bulldogs and the City of Brantford are excited to welcome fans to the TD Civic Centre for the 2025-26 season and beyond.







