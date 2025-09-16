Kitchener Rangers Launch 'Beyond the Boards' Presented by Explore Waterloo Region

Published on September 16, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

KITCHENER, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers are proud to announce the launch of Beyond the Boards, a brand-new program presented by Explore Waterloo Region. Starting this season, Rangers fans will have the opportunity to take part in free, monthly guided tours of the Rangers' new facilities and the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

This initiative will provide curious fans with a unique, behind-the-scenes look into Rangers hockey, giving them rare access to the spaces where preparation, development, and performance come together to create one of the most iconic experiences in junior hockey.

"We are thrilled to launch the Beyond the Boards program and give our fans even greater access to Rangers hockey," said Joe Birch, Chief Operating Officer of the Kitchener Rangers. "Our fans' support is the driving force behind our success, and this initiative allows them to see how that support translates into facilities designed to focus on player growth, development, and our pursuit of another championship."

"Explore Waterloo Region is excited to continue our partnership with the Kitchener Rangers through the launch of Beyond the Boards," said Ashley Lansink, Director of Marketing at Explore Waterloo Region. "As Waterloo Region's destination marketing organization, we are dedicated to growing tourism revenue by inspiring travel and helping create memorable experiences. This program represents a first-of-its-kind opportunity for visitors to engage with the Rangers in a way that aligns perfectly with our vision."

Fans will be guided through newly developed spaces and learn more about the history, culture, and future of Rangers hockey in the Waterloo Region. Tours for up to 20 guests will be offered monthly at no cost.

To enter, fans must like the Beyond the Boards posts on the Rangers' social media channels, follow @ohlrangers, @explorewaterlooregion, and @explorewrsports, and tag the one guest they would like to bring in the comments. Winners will be contacted directly through the official Rangers account.

Tours will take place in the afternoons on the following dates:

September 26

October 10

November 28

December 12

January 23

February 13

March 13

All dates are subject to change.







