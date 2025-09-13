Rangers Set to Play Final Preseason Contest against Spitfires

Published on September 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers will play their second game in as many days marking their final game of the preseason matching up against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (3-1-0-0)

Rangers Roster

The Rangers head into their fifth preseason contest and their first against the Windsor Spitfires. Kitchener is coming off an impressive 7-2 win over Oshawa, sparked by a five-goal first period. With eleven players away at NHL camps, newcomers stepped into the spotlight. Evan Nicholson netted his first goal as a Ranger, while Tommy Kut and Nathan Gaitens each recorded their first OHL points. Haeden Ellis continues to pace the team offensively, extending his team-leading goal total to five. Kaden Schneider contributed two assists, showcasing his offensive capabilities from the blue line.

The 2024 ¬â25 season saw the Rangers reach the 100 ¬âpoint mark for the first time since 2008, advance to the Western Conference Final, and earn individual league honours for goaltender Jackson Parsons and head coach Jussi Ahokas. This preseason provides fans with an early look at the team's next wave of talent, including 2025 draft selections Alex Forrest, Evan Nicholson, and Mason Hriczov, along with CHL Import Draft pick Christian Kirsch. These newcomers join an already deep roster that features eight NHL ¬âdrafted players, setting the stage for another thrilling season in Kitchener.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (1-1-0-0)

Spitfires Roster

The Windsor Spitfires face the Rangers in their third preseason game. Although the Spitfires suffered a challenging 8-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds in their preseason opener, the team rebounded with a 7-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit in their second game.

Liam Greentree leads all Spitfires skaters with five points (4G, 1A) in two preseason games.

Drafted Spitfires:

At the 2025 NHL Draft, only one player from the Windsor Spitfires was selected: Jack Nesbitt, taken by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round, 12th overall. AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks) and Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings) are the other drafted Spitfires on the roster.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

There will be no broadcast coverage of any Kitchener Ranger preseason games. RogersTV, 570 NewsRadio Kitchener, and our new streaming provider, FloHockey will be back for our home opener on Friday, September 19th.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers kick-off 2025-26 season facing off against the Brantford Bulldogs. The game will take place on Friday, September 19th at the Aud. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or  online.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2025

Rangers Set to Play Final Preseason Contest against Spitfires - Kitchener Rangers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.