Preseason Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

Published on September 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (0-3-0-2) visit the Soo Greyhounds (2-0-0-1) on Sunday, September 14th at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Last Game:

Saginaw and The Soo last played against each other on Friday, September 12th where the Greyhounds took the win after a three goal third period. In the 6-3 loss to the Greyhounds, Dima Zhilkin scored his 7th of the season, with rookie defenseman Levi Harper adding two assists on the night. Greyhounds rookie Quinn McKenzie picked up a hat trick and Noah Tegelaar stood strong in goal with 26 saves on 29 shots to lead the Greyhounds to victory.

This season:

This will be the last of two meetings between the Greyhounds and the Spirit this preseason after Friday's loss. In the 2025-2026 season, the Greyhounds and Spirit will face off eight separate times, opening the season together on Friday, September 19th at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Players to Watch:

Dima Zhilkin has had an explosive offensive start to the preseason, with a team leading 7G-1A-8P in just four preseason matchups. Zhilkin is set to enter his second season with the Spirit after being named to the OHL's First All-Rookie team in 2025. The Spirit have also had a great start from rookie Nikita Klepov, who picked up his 7th assist of the preseason this past Friday.

The Spirit have nine players absent from tonight's game as they attend NHL rookie camps: Zayne Parekh (CGY), Nic Sima (CBJ), Hayden Barch (NSH), Michael Misa (SJ), Carson Harmer, Stepan Shurygin (UTA), Xander Velliaris (VAN), Miroslav Satan (WSH), Jacob Cloutier (WPG).

Greyhounds forward Quinn McKenzie picked up a hat trick against the Spirit this past Friday, and is tied for the team lead in points this preseason. McKenzie is entering his rookie year with the Soo, and after signing in early September as a free agent. The Greyhounds also signed CHL Import Draftee Tobias Zvolensky earlier this month. The 6'4" forward notched a goal in his first preseason contest against the Spirit on Friday night. Noah Laus was the Soo's seventh overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. He's been a standout performer in the preseason, with 3G-1A-4P in three preseason games, including a goal and an assist against the Spirit.

The Greyhounds have five players attending NHL rookie camps this week: Landon Miller (DET), Brady Martin (NSH), Jordan Charon (PIT), Travis Hayes (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TB).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WAS)

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

Travis Hayes (PIT)

Marco Mignosa (TB)

Jordan Charon (PIT)

Brady Martin (NSH)

