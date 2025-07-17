Erie Otters Sign First Round Import Selection Alex Misiak

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - This offseason has been a busy one for the Erie Otters as another new face; with a familiar name comes to town.

Otters General Manger Dave Brown announced today that the #32 overall pick in the CHL Import Draft Alex Misiak has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Malinovo, Slovakia native is looked at as a strong playmaker who has plenty of experience playing at the pro level in his home country.

Misiak had a solid season last year, split between time in Slovakia and the USHL. Most of his time in his native country came with the first team at HKM Zvolen where in 26 games he collected seven points (5G+2A). He then moved to the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL where in 28 games he picked up 18 points (7G+11A).

The 18-year-old forward has had opportunities to skate wearing the national colors of Slovakia as well, appearing in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the World Under-18 Championships.

The Misiak name is one that should be very familiar to Otters fans as Alex is the brother of former Otter and current Chicago Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about Misiak's signing and what he brings to the organization.

"We are very happy to welcome Alex to the Otters," Grieve said. "We have followed Alex's development over the past year and also came away impressed at the World U18's. Alex is a hard competitor who can get to tough areas when creating offense. We look forward to working with Alex as he continues his development."

Misiak is the seventh Slovakian player ever taken by the Otters in the Import Draft. Other notables being Erik Cernak (#49, 2015) and his brother Martin (#1, 2023).

What's Been Said About Alex Misiak:

"Mišiak's offensive game is mostly connective plays: Get open inside space, catch the puck, and distribute to the nearby open teammate. But he also shows some skills in flashes. He fires off the catch with power, sets up teammates in the slot after pulling the defence toward him, and weaves through traffic with crossovers." - Elite Prospects

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Alex Misiak home to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he can bring to the team on the ice this Fall.







