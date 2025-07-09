Erie Otters Name Keenan Reynolds Assistant Coach and Maegan Briant Head Athletic Trainer

July 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- As the offseason rolls along, the Erie Otters have filled two positions within the Hockey Operations Department.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that Keenan Reynolds has been appointed Assistant Coach and Maegan Briant has been appointed Head Athletic Trainer.

Reynolds, a 27-year-old native of Ottawa, has five years' experience at the AAA and junior level and is also a full-time skill development coach, that works with elite players at the minor, junior, collegiate, and professional levels.

Most recently, he served as an Assistant Coach with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League working alongside General Manager and Head Coach Gordie Dwyer.

Last season, the Titan finished 33-28-2-1 with Reynolds overseeing the team's forwards, clinching a playoff berth in the organization's final season prior to relocating to Newfoundland,.

During his time with the Titan, Reynolds oversaw two players' selections in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Prior to his one season in Acadie-Bathurst, Reynolds had a successful tenure as an assistant with Nepean Raiders program, working both with their U18 AAA team and their Junior 'A' team, competing in the CCHL. He is also a full-time skills and development coach, working with elite players at the minor, junior, collegiate, and professional levels.

Reynolds is no stranger to the OHL, during his playing career, he skated 92 combined games with the Owen Sound Attack and the Flint Firebirds from 2014-2016.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown discussed what Reynolds can bring to the Otters coaching staff.

"We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Keenan Reynolds as our new assistant coach," Brown said. "As an OHL alumnus, Keenan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team. Keenan is a dynamic and forward-thinking young individual, eager to bring about positive change and uplift those around him. His innovative ideas and fresh perspective are driving forces in his mission to make a difference and empower others to reach their full potential. We are confident that his passion for the game and dedication to player development will greatly benefit the Erie Otters!"

Otters Head Coach Kris Mallette spoke with excitement about Reynolds' addition to the staff and what this young hockey mind can bring to the Otters organization.

"In conversation with Keenan I learned quickly he possesses passion and strong communication skills that will allow him to connect and build relationships with our players," Mallette said. "His strong work ethic and values align with what our organization believes and Keenan will be a valuable asset to the Otters staff."

Reynolds will work alongside Mallette and Assistant Coach Ken Peroff when the Otters open Training Camp in late-August.

Reynolds remarked on his personal excitement about joining the Otters organization.

"I'm honoured to join such a prestigious organization with a rich tradition of team success, passionate fan support, and a strong commitment to developing players not only as athletes, but as students and future leaders in their communities," Reynolds said. "I'm incredibly grateful to Kris Mallette, Dave Brown, and Scott Grieve for this opportunity, and I'm excited to meet the Otters players, staff, volunteers, and fans. Time to get to work."

The newly-named assistant coach will join the team officially in the near future upon U.S. immigration approval.

In addition to welcoming Reynolds as an Assistant Coach, General Manager Dave Brown also announced that Maegan Briant will become the team's Head Athletic Trainer.

Briant is a native of the Greater Pittsburgh Area and comes to the Otters from UBMD Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine where she worked with the Junior Sabres.

Brown remarked on Briant's experience and what she brings to the organization.

"We are absolutely delighted to introduce Maegan Briant as the newest addition to the Erie Otters," Brown said. "Originally from Pittsburgh, Maegan brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field. Her proactive attitude towards continuously learning and implementing new techniques makes her a highly valuable asset to our organization. We are confident that Maegan's expertise and dedication will greatly benefit our athletes and contribute to their overall success. Welcome aboard, Maegan!"

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Keenan and Maegan to the Flagship City and look forward to what they will bring to the organization in the fall.







