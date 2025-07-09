Greyhounds Sign Head Coach John Dean to Two-Year Contract Extension

July 9, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - The Soo Greyhounds announced today that they have signed Head Coach John Dean to a two-year contract extension.

The contract extends through to, and including, the 2026-27 Ontario Hockey League seasons.

"We are pleased to extend Coach Dean's contract through the 2026-2027 season. Our goal is to bring a championship to our great fans and community and we believe that the continuity, enthusiasm and leadership that John brings to our dressing room will be key to achieving this success," stated Tim Lukenda, Soo Greyhound President and Governor.

Dean, a native of Don Mills ON, was originally hired back on July 12, 2018 to become the franchise 20th Head Coach.

Through six seasons behind the bench the club has went 206-155-29-14 overall under John's guidance while advancing to the second round of the post-season three times in four playoff appearances.

"I would like to thank Tim Lukenda, the Board, and Kyle Raftis for giving me the opportunity to lead this group for the next two seasons. The level of talent and character in our dressing room is reason for excitement and I am grateful for the privilege of guiding these young men to a potential championship," said Dean.

Since joining the Greyhounds, Dean has also represented the organization, community and his home country as a Head Coach with Canada at the 2023 World Under 17 Hockey Championship (gold medal) and Assistant Coach at the 2023 World Under 18 Hockey Championship (bronze medal)

"We are looking forward to having a steady and familiar voice behind the Hounds bench, for both our new and returning players as we take the next steps forward as a team and organization. John's growth as both a coach and a leader over the years is something we believe will pay off in a big way as we continue to elevate our program. I'm excited to work alongside John and his staff, and we fully expect to hit the ground running when camp opens in August," stated GM Raftis.







