Spitfires Sign 2025 1st Round Pick John McLaughlin to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward John McLaughlin to the Red, White and Navy!

McLaughlin was selected in the first round, 21st overall by the Spitfires in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft. John hails from Corunna, Ontario. He stands at 5'10 and weighs 165lbs.

McLaughlin played for his hometown Lambton Jr Sting Team for the past three seasons. In the 2023-24 season, McLaughlin played a year up and scored 16 goals and had 17 assists for 33 points in 24 games. In the playoffs, McLaughlin had 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in 4 games. In the 2024-25 season, John's season was cut short after an injury, he played in two games and had 2 goals for the Sting. McLaughlin was called up by the Strathroy Rockets (GOJHL) and played in 1 game and had a goal and an assist.

The Corunna, ON native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels incredible (to sign)." McLaughlin said. "This is something I have worked toward for a long time and to sign with a team like Windsor is a huge honour. I am proud to be part of such a great organization and I am really excited to get started and put in the work."

Windsor's energy and fans made it feel like home for McLaughlin.

"We had some great talks, and I could tell right away that Windsor is a first-class organization." McLaughlin said. "After the draft, I was able to visit and take in one of their playoff games, and that experience really stood out. The energy in the building with their fans was amazing and the way everyone treated me, and my family made us feel right at home. It just felt like the right place for me."

McLaughlin hopes to bring his high compete level to the team.

"On the ice, I want to bring energy, compete hard every night and do whatever is asked of me to help the team win." McLaughlin said. "Off the ice, I just want to be a good teammate, be respectful to everyone and represent the Spitfires the best I can."

Bill Bowler spoke on McLaughlin putting pen to paper.

"Johnny is a well-rounded player with an elite compete level." GM Bill Bowler said. "His work ethic and dedication on and off the ice will benefit both Johnny and our hockey club. We were thrilled to get him so late in the first round."

