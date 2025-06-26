Hounds Acquire 2nd Round Pick as Part of Deal with Generals

June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON- - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis completed a transaction today that adds a pair of future draft picks to the club's inventory.

In the deal with the Oshawa Generals the Hounds receive the General's 2nd Round Pick in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection along with their 15th Round Pick in 2028 in exchange for goaltender Reid Thomas and the Soo's 7th Round Pick in 2028.

Thomas, a native of Oshawa, ON was originally selected by the Hounds in the 15th Round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

This past season (2024-25) Reid appeared in one regular season game and a pair of exhibition contests with the Hounds before spending time with both the Blind River Beavers (NOJHL) and Orillia Terriers (PJCHL).







