Storm Players Ready for 2025 NHL Entry Draft

June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The 2025 NHL Entry Draft begins on Friday, June 27th at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and several Storm players hope to hear their names called throughout the two-day seven-round event.

Leading the way is the Storm's top-ranked prospect Quinn Beauchesne (75th on NHL Central Scouting), along with trio of players closely ranked Lev Katzin (142nd), Noah Jenken (153rd), Daniil Skvortsov (154th), as well as Parker Snelgrove (180th) and Grant Spada (215th). Other draft eligible players include Wil McFadden, Charlie Paquette, Leo Serlin, and Hunter McKenzie.

The Storm enter Friday night with 80 players selected in the NHL Entry Draft since 1992, with the 1994 NHL Draft being the most prolific with seven players selected. The top selection in franchise history is Drew Doughty who was selected 2nd overall in 2008. The last Storm player to be drafted is blueliner Jett Luchanko, who was selected 13th overall by Philadelphia Flyers in 2024.

Guelph Storm NHL Draft History

2024

Jett Luchanko, 1st round, 13th overall, Philadelphia Flyers

2023

Cam Allen, 5th round, 136th overall, Washington Capitals

2022

Matt Poitras, 2nd round, 54th overall, Boston Bruins

Danny Zhilkin, 3rd round, 77th overall, Winnipeg Jets

Michael Buchinger, 3rd round, 88th overall, St. Louis Blues

Jake Karabela, 5th round, 149th overall, Washington Capitals

2021

Daniil Chayka, 2nd round, 38th overall, Vegas Golden Knights

Sasha Pastujov, 3rd round, 66th overall, Anaheim Ducks

2020

Nico Daws, 3rd round, 84th overall New Jersey Devils

2018

Ryan Merkley, 1st round, 21st Overall San Jose Sharks

Cam Hillis, 3rd round, 66th Overall, Montreal Canadiens

2017

Isaac Ratcliffe, 2nd round, 35th Overall, Philadelphia Flyers

Nate Schnarr, 3rd Round, 75th Overall, Phoenix Coyotes

Dmitri Samorukov, 3rd round, 84th Overall, Edmonton Oilers

Liam Hawel, 4th Round, 101st Overall, Dallas Stars

Alexey Toropchenko, 4th Round, 113th Overall, St. Louis Blues

2016

Givani Smith, 2nd Round, 46th Overall, Detroit Red Wings

Noah Carroll, 6th Round, 164th Overall, Carolina Hurricanes

2014

Robby Fabbri, 1st Round, 21st Overall, St. Louis Blues

2013

Jason Dickinson, 1st Round, 29th Overall, Dallas Stars

Tyler Bertuzzi, 2nd Round, 58th Overall, Detroit Red Wings

Justin Auger, 4th Round, 103rd Overall, Los Angeles Kings

Ben Harpur, 4th Round, 108th Overall, Ottawa Senators

Zac Leslie, 6th Round, 178th Overall, Los Angeles King

2012

Matt Finn, 2nd Round, 35th Overall, Toronto Maple Leafs

Brock McGinn, 2nd Round, 47th Overall, Carolina Hurricanes

Scott Kosmachuk, 3rd Round, 70th Overall, Winnipeg Jets

Tanner Richard, 3rd Round, 71st Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning

2011

Andrey Pedan, 3rd Round, 63rd Overall, New York Islanders

Garret Sparks, 7th Round, 190th Overall, Toronto Maple Leafs

2009

Peter Holland, 1st Round, 15th Overall, Anaheim Ducks

Taylor Beck, 3rd Round, 70th Overall, Nashville Predators

Michael Latta, 3rd Round, 72nd Overall, Nashville Predators

Ben Chiarot, 4th Round, 120th Overall, Atlanta Thrashers

Matt Kennedy, 5th Round, 131st Overall, Carolina Hurricanes

2008

Drew Doughty, 1st Round, 2nd Overall, Los Angeles King

Tom McCollum, 1st Round, 30th Overall, Detroit Red Wings

Anthony Nigro, 6th Round, 155th Overall, St. Louis Blues

2007

Corey Syvret, 6th Round, 181st Overall, Florida Panthers

2006

Michael Caruso, 4th Round, 103rd Overall, Florida Panthers

2005

Ryan Parent, 1st Round, 18th Overall, Nashville Predators

Matt D'Agostini, 6th Round, 190th Overall, Montreal Canadiens

2004

Ryan Callahan, 4th Round, 127th Overall, New York Rangers

Daniel Taylor, 7th Round, 221st Overall, Los Angeles Kings

2003

Dustin Brown, 1st Round, 13th Overall, Los Angeles Kings

2002

Daniel Paille, 1st Round, 20th Overall, Buffalo Sabres

Dwight LaBrosse, 9th Round, 265th Overall, Pittsburgh Penguins

2001

Craig Anderson, 3rd Round, 73rd Overall, Chicago Blackhawks

Colt King, 4th Round, 130th Overall, Colorado Avalanche

Charlie Stephens, 6th Round, 196th Overall, Colorado Avalanche

Andrew Archer, 7th Round, 203rd Overall, Montreal Canadiens

2000

Peter Flache, 9th Round, 262nd Overall, Chicago Blackhawks

1999

Kent McDonell, 6th Round, 181st Overall, Detroit Red Wings

1998

Manny Malhotra, 1st Round, 7th Overall, New York Rangers

Ian Forbes, 2nd Round, 51st Overall, Philadelphia Flyers

Eric Beaudoin, 4th Round, 92nd Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning

Chris Madden, 4th Round, 97th Overall, Carolina Hurricanes

Kevin Mitchell, 9th Round, 234th Overall, Calgary Flames

1996

Chris Hajt, 2nd Round, 32nd Overall, Edmonton Oilers

Mike Lankshear, 3rd Round, 66th Overall, Toronto Maple Leafs

Andrew Long, 5th Round, 129th Overall, Florida Panthers

Brian Willsie, 6th Round, 146th Overall, Colorado Avalanche

Mike Vellinga, 7th Round, 184th Overall, Chicago Blackhawks

Nick Bootland, 9th Round, 220th Overall, Dallas Stars

1995

Brian Wesenberg, 2nd Round, 29th Overall, Anaheim Ducks

Dwayne Hay, 2nd Round, 43rd Overall, Washington Capitals

Todd Norman, 5th Round, 120th Overall, Vancouver Canucks

Joel Cort, 5th Round, 124th Overall, Washington Capitals

Michael Pittman, 9th Round, 227th Overall, Chicago Blackhawks

1994

Jeff O'Neill, 1st Round, 5th Overall, Hartford Whalers

Rumun Ndur, 3rd Round, 69th Overall, Buffalo Sabres

Jamie Wright, 4th Round, 98th Overall, Dallas Stars

Ryan Risidore, 5th Round, 109th Overall, Hartford Whalers

Mark McArthur, 5th Round, 112th Overall, New York Islanders

Jeff Williams, 7th Round, 181st Overall, New Jersey Devils

Eric Landry, 8th Round, 193rd Overall, San Jose Sharks

1993

Todd Bertuzzi, 1st Round, 23rd Overall, New York Islanders

Mike Rusk, 9th Round, 232nd Overall, Chicago Blackhawks

1992

Jeff Bes, 3rd Round, 58th Overall, Minnesota North Stars

Sylvain Cloutier, 3rd Round, 70th Overall, Detroit Red Wings

