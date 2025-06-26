Storm Players Ready for 2025 NHL Entry Draft
June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The 2025 NHL Entry Draft begins on Friday, June 27th at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles and several Storm players hope to hear their names called throughout the two-day seven-round event.
Leading the way is the Storm's top-ranked prospect Quinn Beauchesne (75th on NHL Central Scouting), along with trio of players closely ranked Lev Katzin (142nd), Noah Jenken (153rd), Daniil Skvortsov (154th), as well as Parker Snelgrove (180th) and Grant Spada (215th). Other draft eligible players include Wil McFadden, Charlie Paquette, Leo Serlin, and Hunter McKenzie.
The Storm enter Friday night with 80 players selected in the NHL Entry Draft since 1992, with the 1994 NHL Draft being the most prolific with seven players selected. The top selection in franchise history is Drew Doughty who was selected 2nd overall in 2008. The last Storm player to be drafted is blueliner Jett Luchanko, who was selected 13th overall by Philadelphia Flyers in 2024.
Guelph Storm NHL Draft History
2024
Jett Luchanko, 1st round, 13th overall, Philadelphia Flyers
2023
Cam Allen, 5th round, 136th overall, Washington Capitals
2022
Matt Poitras, 2nd round, 54th overall, Boston Bruins
Danny Zhilkin, 3rd round, 77th overall, Winnipeg Jets
Michael Buchinger, 3rd round, 88th overall, St. Louis Blues
Jake Karabela, 5th round, 149th overall, Washington Capitals
2021
Daniil Chayka, 2nd round, 38th overall, Vegas Golden Knights
Sasha Pastujov, 3rd round, 66th overall, Anaheim Ducks
2020
Nico Daws, 3rd round, 84th overall New Jersey Devils
2018
Ryan Merkley, 1st round, 21st Overall San Jose Sharks
Cam Hillis, 3rd round, 66th Overall, Montreal Canadiens
2017
Isaac Ratcliffe, 2nd round, 35th Overall, Philadelphia Flyers
Nate Schnarr, 3rd Round, 75th Overall, Phoenix Coyotes
Dmitri Samorukov, 3rd round, 84th Overall, Edmonton Oilers
Liam Hawel, 4th Round, 101st Overall, Dallas Stars
Alexey Toropchenko, 4th Round, 113th Overall, St. Louis Blues
2016
Givani Smith, 2nd Round, 46th Overall, Detroit Red Wings
Noah Carroll, 6th Round, 164th Overall, Carolina Hurricanes
2014
Robby Fabbri, 1st Round, 21st Overall, St. Louis Blues
2013
Jason Dickinson, 1st Round, 29th Overall, Dallas Stars
Tyler Bertuzzi, 2nd Round, 58th Overall, Detroit Red Wings
Justin Auger, 4th Round, 103rd Overall, Los Angeles Kings
Ben Harpur, 4th Round, 108th Overall, Ottawa Senators
Zac Leslie, 6th Round, 178th Overall, Los Angeles King
2012
Matt Finn, 2nd Round, 35th Overall, Toronto Maple Leafs
Brock McGinn, 2nd Round, 47th Overall, Carolina Hurricanes
Scott Kosmachuk, 3rd Round, 70th Overall, Winnipeg Jets
Tanner Richard, 3rd Round, 71st Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning
2011
Andrey Pedan, 3rd Round, 63rd Overall, New York Islanders
Garret Sparks, 7th Round, 190th Overall, Toronto Maple Leafs
2009
Peter Holland, 1st Round, 15th Overall, Anaheim Ducks
Taylor Beck, 3rd Round, 70th Overall, Nashville Predators
Michael Latta, 3rd Round, 72nd Overall, Nashville Predators
Ben Chiarot, 4th Round, 120th Overall, Atlanta Thrashers
Matt Kennedy, 5th Round, 131st Overall, Carolina Hurricanes
2008
Drew Doughty, 1st Round, 2nd Overall, Los Angeles King
Tom McCollum, 1st Round, 30th Overall, Detroit Red Wings
Anthony Nigro, 6th Round, 155th Overall, St. Louis Blues
2007
Corey Syvret, 6th Round, 181st Overall, Florida Panthers
2006
Michael Caruso, 4th Round, 103rd Overall, Florida Panthers
2005
Ryan Parent, 1st Round, 18th Overall, Nashville Predators
Matt D'Agostini, 6th Round, 190th Overall, Montreal Canadiens
2004
Ryan Callahan, 4th Round, 127th Overall, New York Rangers
Daniel Taylor, 7th Round, 221st Overall, Los Angeles Kings
2003
Dustin Brown, 1st Round, 13th Overall, Los Angeles Kings
2002
Daniel Paille, 1st Round, 20th Overall, Buffalo Sabres
Dwight LaBrosse, 9th Round, 265th Overall, Pittsburgh Penguins
2001
Craig Anderson, 3rd Round, 73rd Overall, Chicago Blackhawks
Colt King, 4th Round, 130th Overall, Colorado Avalanche
Charlie Stephens, 6th Round, 196th Overall, Colorado Avalanche
Andrew Archer, 7th Round, 203rd Overall, Montreal Canadiens
2000
Peter Flache, 9th Round, 262nd Overall, Chicago Blackhawks
1999
Kent McDonell, 6th Round, 181st Overall, Detroit Red Wings
1998
Manny Malhotra, 1st Round, 7th Overall, New York Rangers
Ian Forbes, 2nd Round, 51st Overall, Philadelphia Flyers
Eric Beaudoin, 4th Round, 92nd Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning
Chris Madden, 4th Round, 97th Overall, Carolina Hurricanes
Kevin Mitchell, 9th Round, 234th Overall, Calgary Flames
1996
Chris Hajt, 2nd Round, 32nd Overall, Edmonton Oilers
Mike Lankshear, 3rd Round, 66th Overall, Toronto Maple Leafs
Andrew Long, 5th Round, 129th Overall, Florida Panthers
Brian Willsie, 6th Round, 146th Overall, Colorado Avalanche
Mike Vellinga, 7th Round, 184th Overall, Chicago Blackhawks
Nick Bootland, 9th Round, 220th Overall, Dallas Stars
1995
Brian Wesenberg, 2nd Round, 29th Overall, Anaheim Ducks
Dwayne Hay, 2nd Round, 43rd Overall, Washington Capitals
Todd Norman, 5th Round, 120th Overall, Vancouver Canucks
Joel Cort, 5th Round, 124th Overall, Washington Capitals
Michael Pittman, 9th Round, 227th Overall, Chicago Blackhawks
1994
Jeff O'Neill, 1st Round, 5th Overall, Hartford Whalers
Rumun Ndur, 3rd Round, 69th Overall, Buffalo Sabres
Jamie Wright, 4th Round, 98th Overall, Dallas Stars
Ryan Risidore, 5th Round, 109th Overall, Hartford Whalers
Mark McArthur, 5th Round, 112th Overall, New York Islanders
Jeff Williams, 7th Round, 181st Overall, New Jersey Devils
Eric Landry, 8th Round, 193rd Overall, San Jose Sharks
1993
Todd Bertuzzi, 1st Round, 23rd Overall, New York Islanders
Mike Rusk, 9th Round, 232nd Overall, Chicago Blackhawks
1992
Jeff Bes, 3rd Round, 58th Overall, Minnesota North Stars
Sylvain Cloutier, 3rd Round, 70th Overall, Detroit Red Wings
