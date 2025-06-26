Generals Acquire Goalie Reid Thomas

June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired goaltender Reid Thomas from the Soo Greyhounds.

Oshawa has sent their 2029 2nd round pick along with their 2028 15th round pick to the Greyhounds in exchange for goalie Reid Thomas and their 2028 7th round pick.

Thomas is an Oshawa native and suited up for just one game as a Soo Greyhound last season, but he also played games for the Blind River Beavers of the NOJHL and the Orillia Terriers of the PJCHL.

"This move allows us to build on our goalie depth in the organization," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "With Thomas being from Oshawa it was important to us to have another local goalie in our stable."

The Generals' season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







