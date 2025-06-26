Generals Acquire Goalie Reid Thomas
June 26, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have acquired goaltender Reid Thomas from the Soo Greyhounds.
Oshawa has sent their 2029 2nd round pick along with their 2028 15th round pick to the Greyhounds in exchange for goalie Reid Thomas and their 2028 7th round pick.
Thomas is an Oshawa native and suited up for just one game as a Soo Greyhound last season, but he also played games for the Blind River Beavers of the NOJHL and the Orillia Terriers of the PJCHL.
"This move allows us to build on our goalie depth in the organization," said Gens GM Roger Hunt. "With Thomas being from Oshawa it was important to us to have another local goalie in our stable."
The Generals' season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 26, 2025
- Bulldogs Acquire Ryder Boulton from Knights - Brantford Bulldogs
- 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft Primer: Seven Spirit Players to Watch - Saginaw Spirit
- Frontenacs Sign 17th Overall Pick Matthew Henderson to OHL Standard Player Agreement - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Acquire Goalie Reid Thomas - Oshawa Generals
- Hounds Acquire 2nd Round Pick as Part of Deal with Generals - Soo Greyhounds
- Storm Players Ready for 2025 NHL Entry Draft - Guelph Storm
- Free Agent Defenceman Connor Bewick Commits to the 67's - Ottawa 67's
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.