Generals Add Assistant Coach Derrick Walser

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have announced the addition of assistant coach Derrick Walser.

Walser joins the Gens coaching staff with a winning track record having won the OHL Championship with the Peterborough Petes before becoming the head coach of the Red Deer Rebels.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Oshawa Generals," said new assistant coach Walser. "It's a team with a rich history and a strong reputation in the league. I can't wait to get to work with this staff and help this group grow on and off the ice."

Walser joins a Generals bench that recently saw two-time Memorial Cup winner Mario Pouliot be named head coach and fellow assistant coach Mike Farrugia.







