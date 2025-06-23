Second Overall Pick Jaakko Wycisk Commits to Storm

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 first round pick Jaakko Wycisk has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 6'1, 190 lbs centreman from Tecumseh, Ontario was selected 2nd overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

"I'm incredibly honoured and excited to join such a great organization," said Wycisk. "I'm grateful for everyone that has helped me along my hockey journey. I can't wait to get started in Guelph."

The 2009-born forward had a tremendous 2024-2025 campaign with the Sun County PanthersU16 AAA squad where he led his team in goals, assists, and points. The right shot centrerecorded 32 goals and 29 assists for 61 points in 30 games during the regular season. Wycisk also added another 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 10 games during the U16 Panthers playoff run.

Wycisk finished up his minor hockey career with an impressive OHL Cup tournament where the second overall pick recorded two goals and six assists for eight points in just five games.

After the conclusion of Sun County's regular season, Wycisk suited up for the OJHL's Leamington Flyers during their playoff run where he recorded one goal in one regular season game and also participated in five playoff games for the Flyers.

Season Team GP G A PTS PIM

2025 Playoffs Leamington Flyers (OJHL) 5 0 0 0 0

2024/2025 Reg. Leamington Flyers (OJHL) 1 1 0 1 0

2025 Playoffs Sun County (AliU16) 10 6 7 13 4

2024/2025 Reg. Sun County (AliU16) 30 32 29 61 20

OHL Cup Sun County (AliU16) 5 2 6 8 2

