Attack 2024-25 Season Charity Recap

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Attack would like to share a season long recap of the 2025-26 charity and fundraising efforts including totals from our fundraising efforts in the year to date.

This season the Attack partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society and GMAN C.A.R.E.S. for the team's two charity game nights. The Attack also held it's annual Attack Hunger Food Drive presented by IG Wealth Management, as well as the Toy Drive for the Owen Sound Fire Department, and our yearly CMHA Talk Today game.

Last month the organization announced a fundraising total for the Volunteer Usher Initiative of $34,250.00. Money was dispersed to 19 separate community groups, charities, and fundraisers that support local events, sports, and youth programs in our area.

The Bruce Power Hockey Fights Cancer game night fundraising campaign, surrounding the Attack's November 9th game against the Kitchener Rangers, raised a total of $56,448.46. Included in that total is nearly $7000.00 in the game night bucket pass, over $7300.00 in the silent auction, and $3000.00 for a special fan-designed Hockey Fights Cancer Goalie Helmet worn by Attack netminder Carter George.

Our charity campaign presented by Christine and Steve Sgro in support of GMAN C.A.R.E.S., raised a combined $63,704.00. Included in that total was over $22,000 in online auctions with prizes from incredible local businesses and business owners, raising money for the establishment of GMAN C.A.R.E.S. to support local youth living with disordered eating.

At the CMHA Talk Today Game on February 8th, the Attack and CMHA Grey Bruce raised $4942 combined between an intermission chuck a puck contest and a bucket pass with the help of the local Arran-Elderslie IceDogs U15 Rep and U18 LL teams.

CMHA Grey Bruce was also the recipient of a $6625.00 cheque which was raised through Attack captain Landen Hookey's 'Hookies Hoodies' initiative, created to raise awareness about mental health in recognition of Landen's own lived experiences. Landen has continued this initiative in his hometown of Sarnia with his sister Jordyn Knowles with new hoodies and t-shirt's available online: Hookeys Hoodies - Hookey's Hoodies.

The Attack also provided over 500 tickets through donations to local fundraisers, charitable initiatives, and community programming during the 2024-25 season. Donations of tickets, suites, and other items in the 2024-25 calendar season (valued at over $10,000) provided charities and community groups the opportunity to raise money and provide tickets to our games to those that would otherwise be unable to attend due to financial or personal constraints.

In total contributions and fundraising, the Attack combined to supply upwards of $175,000.00 in support to locally focused charitable causes, once again showing the unbelievable support of our fans and community partners in our fundraising efforts, and also the team's continued efforts to make an impact on Owen Sound and the greater Grey Bruce community.

"It has been an unbelievably rewarding and enjoyable year for the Attack in the community this season," said Attack Community Relations Coordinator, Evan Longland, "All of our partners in these charity initiatives, along with the sponsors, businesses, and community members that support this team and care about our community were instrumental in getting to where we have this year."

"We are incredibly lucky to be embraced the way we are in Owen Sound, and we will continue to work every year to give back as much as we can".







