Carson Woodall Raises $15,200 for Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation
June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires would like to recognize Carson Woodall for his extraordinary feet as he rappelled down 170ft from the CIBC Building for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.
On Saturday June 21st, Woodall stepped out of his comfort zone to show his bravery in this incredible task. His friends and family watched as he accomplished his goal in order to raise awareness for cancer research in our community.
He was able to rappel down the building and raise over $15,000 for the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation. You can still donate today!
Learn more about Woody's Hoodies at https://chl.ca/ohl-spitfires/article/windsors-woodall-launches-woodys-hoodies-in-support-of-cancer-research/.
