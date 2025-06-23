Storm to Support the Hope House Community Backpack Project for a Fourth Season

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm is proud to be partnering with Hope House Guelph for fourth season to support their Community Backpack Project sponsored by Skyline.

Summer may be beginning, but Hope House Guelph is already planning for back to school. Hope House coordinates a yearly school supply drive to provide children with the tools they need for a successful school year. Last season, the Storm were pleased to collect nearly 400 backpacks in support of the initiative.

"The reactions we see from parents and children in this program are what keep us going year after year," said John Collins, Community Engagement Manager for Hope House. "The smiles, the hugs, the tears, and the pirouettes of joy share with us the simple truth: that with every backpack we pack, we as a community are making a difference."

This year, Hope House is seeking out donations of unused backpacks for junior kindergarten to grade 3 and grades 4 through 6. When you make a donation of a new backpack you will receive one free redeemable ticket voucher to the 4th Annual Community Backpack Project Night.

All backpacks can be dropped off at the Guelph Storm Office, Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, ServPro and the Skyline Corporate Office between Monday, July 7th, and Monday August 4th. Business hours are included below.

Guelph Storm Office

Monday to Thursday 10:00am-4:00pm

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Monday to Friday 9:00am-8:00pm

Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm

ServPro Guelph

Skyline Head Office

Monday to Thursday 9:00am-5:00pm

Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

For more information on Hope House and the Community Backpack Project click here.

