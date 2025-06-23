2025 Second-Round Pick Jack Johnson Commits to the 67's

June 23, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have announced that defenceman Jack Johnson has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement with the team.

"Jack is a player who was highly coveted by our scouting staff leading up to the 2025 OHL Priority Selection," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "He is a responsible and strong-skating defender with outstanding leadership qualities. We are excited to continue working with Jack on the next stages of his development."

Hailing from Stouffville, Ontario, Johnson was selected 32nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 Priority Selection. He played for the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program this past season, where he recorded four goals and 17 assists for 21 points. At this year's OHL Cup, he was a point-per-game player, scoring one goal and three assists in four games played.

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 181 lbs | DOB: 2009-04-21

HOMETOWN: Stouffville, ON | PREVIOUS TEAM: Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA | SHOOTS: R







