Reznik and Wycisk to Attend Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camp
July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Hockey Canada announced today the Program of Excellence Summer Camp rosters for the Under-17 program. The list includes Cruz Reznik and Jaakko Wycisk
In the 2024-2025 season with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA, Wycisk played in 30 games, notching 32 goals and 29 assists for 61 points. McLean signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Storm on June 23rd. He was selected 2nd overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection.
Reznik spent the 2024-2025 season with the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA, during the 2025 OHL Cup he played 2 games posting a 1.89 goals against average and a .926 save percentage. He was the 56th overall selection in the 2025 OHL Draft and committed to the Storm on June 25th.
