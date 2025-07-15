Mike Parson Named Storm's Goaltending Coach

July 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that Mike Parson has been named Goaltending Coach of the hockey club for the upcoming season.

"We are very pleased to have Mike join our coaching staff," said Burnett. "Having had the opportunity to work with Mike on a number of occasions, I am positive he will provide strong leadership and guidance to our young group of goaltenders moving forward."

Parson is returning to Guelph after previously working with the Storm from 1997-2012. During his time with the Storm, Parson was a part of two J. Ross Robertson Cup Championship teams in 1998 & 2004. The Listowel, Ontario native worked with a number of notable Storm goaltenders such as Chris Madden, Craig Anderson, Adam Dennis, and Garret Sparks.

Parson has a vast amount of experience in the OHL, working with the OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs (2015-16), Sudbury Wolves (2018-2021), and most recently the Oshawa Generals (2022-2025). In addition to his OHL experience, Parson also worked as the Goaltending Coach for the University of Guelph Gryphons (1996-1997), the DEL's Augsburg Panthers (2012-2013) and GOJHL's Elmira Sugar Kings (2013-2017).

Prior to his coaching career, the former goaltender played three seasons in the OHL for the Guelph/Owen Sound Platers organization from 1987-1990. Following his graduation from the OHL, Parson played six seasons of professional hockey and suited up for 158 games split between the AHL and ECHL.

"I would like to thank the Guelph Storm organization for giving me the opportunity to join the coaching staff," said Parson. "It is my honour to come back to this great organization. I look forward to working with the staff and assisting the goalies to become the best they can be."

