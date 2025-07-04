Storm Release a Number of Promotional Games for the 2025/2026 Season

July 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are highlighting a number of promotional games for the 2025/2026 season presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars. The full promotional schedule, which is set to drop on Wednesday, August 6th along with single game tickets, features a number of theme nights, community-focused nights, and more.

The Storm will open the season at the Sleeman Centre against the Erie Otters on Friday, September 19th. The Storm will host 20 Friday night games featuring the 7:07pm start time, 4 Saturday games, and 6 Sunday games. The Storm's sole Monday game will be a matinee on February 16th for the annual Family Day game and 3 Wednesday night games with a 6:37pm start time.

Among the 8 marquee promotional nights are cherished traditions like Pink in the Rink and Fan Appreciation Night, along with the highly anticipated return of the Royal City Jockstraps. As the season approaches, more details on each promotional night will be shared through our social media channels, official website, and Storm e-newsletter - so be sure to stay connected!

Friday, September 19th - Home Opener sponsored by Canadian Tire Guelph

Friday, October 17th - Winter Wear Drive sponsored by Oosterveld Heating and Air Conditioning

Wednesday, November 5th - Pink in the Rink sponsored Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Friday, December 12th - Community Backpack Night sponsored by Skyline Group of Companies

January 2nd and 4th - Jockstraps Weekend

Monday, February 16th - Kids Takeover sponsored by Beth & Ryan Waller | Guelph Real Estate Agents

Friday, March 20th - Fan Appreciation sponsored by Assured Automotive

Please note, the promotional schedule is subject to change.*

