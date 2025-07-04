Kingston Frontenacs Announce Addition to Business Operations Staff

July 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs announced today that the organization has welcomed Aiden Almeida to the Business Operations staff as a Corporate Sales Representative. Aiden rejoins the Kingston Frontenacs having previously volunteered with the Frontenacs before moving into an Inside Sales position with the club. Aiden then joined the Belleville Senators as a Marketing Assistant before now returning to his hometown team.

Aiden will be working under Director of Corporate Partnerships and Sales, Tracy Patrick; helping to grow, build upon, and nurture corporate partnerships for the hockey club.

We would like to welcome Aiden back to the Kingston Frontenacs for the upcoming season and beyond.

