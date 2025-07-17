Betts, Kulemin, Henderson Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps

Kingston, ON - Hockey Canada has invited 119 players to participate in two of its Program of Excellence summer camps, including Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp and Canada's national under-17 development camp; among the 119 players participating are 3 members of the Kingston Frontenacs.

Gavin Betts has been selected to the National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp ahead of the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament. Betts backstopped Team Canada White to a Gold Medal at the 2024 U-17 World Hockey Challenge; putting up an impressive 38 saves and a 3-1 win in the Gold Medal game.

Our two 2025 first round picks Aleks Kulemin (9th overall) and Matthew Henderson (17th overall) have been invited to Canada's National Under-17 development camp ahead of the 2025 U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

The Kingston Frontenacs would like to congratulate Gavin, Aleks, and Matthew for their efforts and wish them the best during their respective camps.







