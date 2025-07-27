Ethan O'Rourke Named to National Junior Team Staff
July 27, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Hockey Canada has announced the coaching and support staffs that will represent Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, this December.
Among those named is Kingston Frontenacs Assistant General Manager, Ethan O'Rourke; who will be serving as the National Junior Team's Video Coach. O'Rourke is entering his fifth season with the black and gold. He spent his first two years in Kingston as video coach before he was promoted to assistant general manager midway through the 2022-23 season. He has represented Canada twice as a video coach, once with Team Canada Red at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning a gold medal.
