Hockey Canada Names Sam Roberts to U17 Development Camp
July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - Hockey Canada has announced today the inclusion of Oshawa Generals forward Sam Roberts on their U17 National Development Camp Roster.
The camp, set to take place later this month, will bring together the top U17 talent from across the country as Hockey Canada begins its process of evaluating and developing players for upcoming international competition and future national team involvement.
"It is great for Sam to continue the Gens tradition of players attending summer camp," said Sand Gens GM Roger Hunt. "He will be a great ambassador for our organization, and we wish Sam all the best in his pursuit to wear the Maple Leaf on his chest later this year."
Roberts, a highly skilled and powerful forward, had an impressive 2024-25 season, showcasing his ability to make plays in high-pressure situations and contribute in all areas of the ice. His combination of speed, vision, and two-way awareness has made him a standout among his peers and a player to watch as he continues to develop.
The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Hanrahan, Zhilkin Named to Program of Excellence Camps, Drinkill Reprises U17 Director of Operations Role - Saginaw Spirit
- Betts, Kulemin, Henderson Selected to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Kingston Frontenacs
- Hockey Canada Names Sam Roberts to U17 Development Camp - Oshawa Generals
- Windsor Spitfires Trio Invited to TeamCanada U18 Development Camp - Windsor Spitfires
- Spitfires Celebrate HomeGrown Achievements: J.R. Grant and John McLaughlin Receive Canada U17 Camp Invites - Windsor Spitfires
- Three Petes Invited to Hockey Canada Program of Excellence Summer Camps - Peterborough Petes
- Theuer, Harper Named to USA Hockey Hlinka Gretzky Cup Selection Camp - Saginaw Spirit
- USA Hockey Names Three Generals to Final 35 for Hlinka-Gretzky - Oshawa Generals
- Saverio Posa Hired as Saginaw's Assistant/Skill Development Coach - Saginaw Spirit
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.