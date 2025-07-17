Hockey Canada Names Sam Roberts to U17 Development Camp

July 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - Hockey Canada has announced today the inclusion of Oshawa Generals forward Sam Roberts on their U17 National Development Camp Roster.

The camp, set to take place later this month, will bring together the top U17 talent from across the country as Hockey Canada begins its process of evaluating and developing players for upcoming international competition and future national team involvement.

"It is great for Sam to continue the Gens tradition of players attending summer camp," said Sand Gens GM Roger Hunt. "He will be a great ambassador for our organization, and we wish Sam all the best in his pursuit to wear the Maple Leaf on his chest later this year."

Roberts, a highly skilled and powerful forward, had an impressive 2024-25 season, showcasing his ability to make plays in high-pressure situations and contribute in all areas of the ice. His combination of speed, vision, and two-way awareness has made him a standout among his peers and a player to watch as he continues to develop.

The Generals' regular season kicks off on September 18th as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs.







