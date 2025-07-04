Hagan Bach Commits to Colts

July 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2025 fourth-round selection, Hagan Bach, to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Bach, who hails from Niskayuna, NY was the fourth goalie selected in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and the lone goalie the Colts drafted. Bach was selected 82nd overall and played for the Shattuck St. Mary's 15U AAA program this past season. In 31 games, he registered 7 shutouts, a .930 SAV% and a 1.80 GAA. Bach registered an impressive 24-0-0 record.

"I'm very excited to get to work with Hagan here in Barrie," commented Goaltending Director David Belitski. "He brings a high level of athleticism, but his two biggest strengths are his anticipation and ability to read the game. He's a natural talent who is mature beyond his years and composed in his approach. We look forward to helping mould him and supporting him as he works toward his dream of playing in the NHL."







