Joseph Salandra Commits to Colts

June 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that 2025 third-round selection Joseph Salandra has signed an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club.

Salandra, a 2008-born forward from Pleasantville, NY, was chosen 50th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection. He spent the past season with Brunswick School (USHS-Prep), where he tallied an impressive 72 points (38 goals, 34 assists) in just 35 games. Prior to that, he starred for the Mid Fairfield Rangers 15U program, recording 94 points (52 goals, 42 assists) across 60 games in his U16 season. Salandra is committed to Harvard University for his NCAA future.

"We're happy that Joseph and his family have made the decision to join us here in Barrie," said Colts Vice President & GM Marty Williamson. "Joseph had a very strong rookie camp and left a great impression with our coaching staff. He's a goal-scoring threat whenever he's on the ice and can create opportunities for his linemates.We're excited to start working with Joseph in August."







