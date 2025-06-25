Second Round Pick Carter Lewandowski Commits to Storm

June 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 second round pick Carter Lewandowski has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 6'2, 175 lbs forward from Maple, Ontario was selected 36th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

The 2009-born forward had an impressive 2024-2025 season with the GTHL's Vaughan Kings U16 AAA squad. The left-winger led the Kings in points with 32, recording 18 goals and 14 assists in 33 games during the regular season. Lewandowski followed up his regular season with an excellent OHL Cup showing, notching three goals and three assists for six points in four games at the tournament.

"It's an amazing feeling to sign with the Guelph Storm," said Lewandowski. "I'm honoured to be a part of such a great organization, and I can't wait for the journey ahead."

Season Team GP G A PTS

OHL Cup Vaughan Kings U16 AAA 4 3 3 6

2024/2025 Reg. Vaughan Kings U16 AAA 33 18 14 32

2023/2024 Reg. Vaughan Kings U15 AAA 41 20 24 44

