Matthew Mania Commits to the University of Michigan

June 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Firebirds defenseman Matthew Mania announced on Wednesday that he has committed to play NCAA hockey at the University of Michigan beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Mania will head to Ann Arbor after a four-year OHL career that included three seasons for the Sudbury Wolves and one for the Firebirds. The Hudson, Ohio native appeared in 66 games for Flint during the 2024-25 season and tallied seven goals and 39 assists along with a +10 plus/minus rating, giving him new career-highs in both points and assists. He finishes his OHL career having played 227 games with 23 goals and 97 assists.

A former fifth-round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2023 NHL Draft, Mania has not signed a professional contract and is considered an NHL free agent. He becomes the third Firebird to commit to an NCAA program, exercising a right afforded to all OHL, WHL and QMJHL players thanks to an NCAA rule change implemented in November of 2024, which now makes players from CHL league eligible to play NCAA hockey. Formerly, a player who participated in a single game in any of the CHL leagues lost his NCAA eligibility, limiting his post-junior options to playing professional hockey or playing at a Canadian University. Mania joins Firebirds teammates Nolan Collins (Penn State University) and Evan Konyen (Rochester Institute of Technology) in the NCAA ranks, as both announced their NCAA commitments during the 2024-25 season.

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

2025-26 Firebirds season memberships are available now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information, stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.