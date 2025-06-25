Windsor Spitfires Name Mark Seidel as the Club's Director of Player Personnel

June 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ONTARIO. - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced on Wednesday the appointment of Mark Seidel as the club's Director of Player Personnel.

Mark Seidel began his career in Hockey Administration in 1990 when he formed North American Independent Central Scouting which served as an independent scouting resource for Draft Rankings, Player Evaluations & Game Reports for NHL Teams. NACS has remained an Industry Leader in the Independent ranking Industry through until today & Mark has remained at the helm of it for 34 years.

Seidel comes to the Spitfires with over 30-years' experience in scouting and management. Having served the last five seasons in multiple roles as a scout with the Barrie Colts organization (2019-2024). This past season Mark focused on his personal business in independent scouting for the NHL Draft.

Seidel's scouting work at the major junior level has included multi-year runs with the Owen Sound Attack, the Niagara IceDogs and the Barrie Colts, bringing tremendous experience to Windsor. He also has managerial experience with the Espanola Screaming Eagles, the Sudbury Northern Wolves and the Erie Otters.

Seidel is excited to join the Spitfires organization.

"Tremendously excited to join the Spitfires organization." Mark said. "Bill Bowler and the Ownership group have created a high-class organization at the top of junior hockey, and I am excited to be a part of the family."

Bill Bowler spoke on the addition of Mark to the organization.

"We welcome Mark to our organization." GM Bill Bowler said. "Mark will lead our scouting department, and we will lean on his expertise in evaluating players."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.