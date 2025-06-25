Kitchener Announce Trio of Business Staff Changes

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that Chantel Valliere (Game Operations Coordinator) and Luca Lombardi (Coordinator, Media and Communications) have joined the organization in a full-time capacity, while Hailey Tripodi (Graphic Design and Digital Media Coordinator) has moved on to Laurier University as Content Coordinator with the Golden Hawks.

Chantel who held the title of Game Operations Coordinator last season has been promoted to Game Operations and Retail Manager. Chantel has been with the Rangers for seven seasons in many different capacities, beginning as a Game Operations Volunteer.

"I'm excited to continue my journey with the Kitchener Rangers as Game Operations and Retail Manager. Leading a passionate team committed to enhancing fan engagement both in-arena and through retail allows me to help elevate the game day experience and strengthen the bond with our dedicated fan base."

Luca Lombardi spent last season as Communications, PR, and Community Relations Coordinator. He has now been promoted to Manager, Communications, Media/PR, and Community Relations. Luca spent the 2022-23 season as an intern under Dominic Hennig and returned to the club this past season taking over from Lindsay Eastwood who graduated to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers in September.

"It is an honour to continue to be apart of this historic organization. I was so lucky to land here as an intern three seasons ago, and to be a full time employee now is a dream come true. The people I have met and have had the pleasure to work with make it an incredible work environment. This is the best market in junior hockey and I am excited to get next season started."

Hailey Tripodi is moving on from the Rangers organization to pursue an exciting opportunity with Laurier University as their Content Coordinator. Hailey played a tremendous role in taking the Rangers social media presence to the next level and becoming one of the top social accounts in the league. She was an integral piece in contributing to the Rangers being awarded the Franchise Development Award by the OHL for the 2024-25 season.

"Working for the Kitchener Rangers has been one of the most rewarding and memorable chapters of my career. From the incredible staff, to the passionate fans, to the players who made every day special, I'm so grateful for the experience. As I take the next step with Laurier Athletics, I'm excited to keep growing in the field I love. You'll definitely still find me at the Aud on Friday nights, cheering on the guys and snapping some photos."

We would like to thank Hailey for her outstanding contributions to the club and are excited to welcome Chantel and Luca with larger roles for the upcoming season.

