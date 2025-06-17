Kitchener Rangers Complete Trade with Brantford

June 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers and General Manager, Mike McKenzie, announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs.

In the trade, Kitchener acquires Sarnia's sixth round pick (Conditional) in the 2026 OHL Priority Draft. In return, the Rangers trade the rights to defenceman Jude Bray.

Jude Bray was a 10th round draft choice (197th overall) by the Rangers in the 2024 OHL Priority Draft out of the Toronto Marlboros organization. The 5-foot-10 defenceman from currently plays with the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the BCHL and has a commitment to Penn State University. He will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Level Draft.







