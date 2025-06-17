Kitchener Rangers Complete Trade with Brantford
June 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers and General Manager, Mike McKenzie, announced today that the club has completed a trade with the Brantford Bulldogs.
In the trade, Kitchener acquires Sarnia's sixth round pick (Conditional) in the 2026 OHL Priority Draft. In return, the Rangers trade the rights to defenceman Jude Bray.
Jude Bray was a 10th round draft choice (197th overall) by the Rangers in the 2024 OHL Priority Draft out of the Toronto Marlboros organization. The 5-foot-10 defenceman from currently plays with the Sherwood Park Crusaders in the BCHL and has a commitment to Penn State University. He will be eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Level Draft.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2025
- #74 Overall Pick AJ Gladman Commits to Erie Otters - Erie Otters
- Kitchener Rangers Complete Trade with Brantford - Kitchener Rangers
- Erie Otters Announce 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League Schedule - Erie Otters
- Bulldogs Acquire Penn State Commit Jude Bray from Rangers - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.