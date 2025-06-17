#74 Overall Pick AJ Gladman Commits to Erie Otters

June 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters blue line just got bigger and stronger as the team continues building toward the goal of being very difficult to play against.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the #74 overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection AJ Gladman has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The 16-year-old defenseman spent last season with the Vaughn Kings of the GTHL. In 30 games, he put up 11 points (1G+10A) while only adding six penalty minutes. In the OHL Cup, he would add an assist over four games played.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about Gladman's upside.

"We are excited to be officially welcoming AJ and his family to the Otters," Grieve said. "Continuing to add to our depth on the back end is important to us, and AJ has physical tools that we covet. We look forward to working with AJ on his continued development."

Physicality is a big part of the 6'4, 196 lbs defenseman's game and is something he is looking to add to the Otters defensive core.

Gladman spoke with excitement about the honor of joining the Otters organization.

"Signing with the Erie Otters is truly a dream come true," Gladman said. "I'm honored to join the Otters family and can't wait to get started with such an amazing organization and fan base."

Gladman will look to make an impact with the Otters from day one and look to slot in on the blue line alongside veterans like Matthew Schaefer and Nathan Sauder and younger players like Lucas Ambrosio.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome AJ Gladman home to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he will bring to the team in the fall.







