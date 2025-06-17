Bulldogs Acquire Penn State Commit Jude Bray from Rangers

June 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of Penn State commit defenseman Jude Bray from the Kitchener Rangers in exchange for a conditional 2026 6th (SAR).

Bray, the Niagara-on-the-Lake product, was originally draftedby the Rangers in the 10th round, 197th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft, prior to the change in eligibility rules. The offensively gifted rearguard was selected off a brilliant 2023-24 season with the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program where Bray skated in 88 games across all competitons compiling 8 goals & 57 assits for 65 points.

As an NCAA committed player, Bray spent the 2024-25 season with the Sherwood Park Crusaiders in the BCHL. Skating in 50 games in his rookie season at the junior level, Bray impressed with a pair of goals and 20 assists for 22 points on the season while skating in all 8 post-season games for the Crusaiders.

"We're excited to acquire Jude Bray and welcome him and his family to Brantford" said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "We believe Jude is a very skilled two way defenceman with tremendous upside and feel he's a perfect addition to our young core as we continue building for long-term sustained success."







