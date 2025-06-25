Goaltender Cruz Reznik Commits to Storm

June 25, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that 2025 third round pick Cruz Reznik has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 6'3, 185 lbs goaltender from Richmond Hill, Ontario was selected 56th overall in this year's OHL Priority Selection.

Reznik was selected by the Storm from the GTHL's Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA program. The 2009-born netminder had an impressive season with the Red Wings, recording a 1.60 goals-against-average and 0.920 save percentage in 35 games. Reznik also shut the door for 11 shutouts during the 2024-2025 GTHL campaign. Reznik recorded an excellent 1.89 goals-against-average and 0.926 save percentage in two games at the OHL Cup this past spring.

"Signing with the Guelph Storm means a lot to me," said Reznik. "It's a big step on my journey and I'm grateful for the opportunity. I'm honoured to be connected to such a historic organization, city, and fanbase that holds so much passion and pride."

