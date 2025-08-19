2025 Training Camp Details Announced
Published on August 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today the schedule for the team's 2025 Training Camp, which opens on Monday, August 25th at the Sleeman Centre. A full training camp roster to be released at a later date.
The 2025 Training Camp on-ice scrimmages will be free and open to the general public starting on Monday, August 25th. For those wishing to attend the 2025 Storm Training Camp please enter through Gate 6 (upper level of the Old Quebec Street Mall) ONLY.
Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below
*Scrimmage times are subject to change*
Monday, August 25th
Time Event
4:00pm Team Red vs. Team White
6:15pm Team Black vs. Team Gold
Tuesday August 26th
Time Event
9:00am Team Red vs. Team Gold
11:20am Team Black vs. Team White
Wednesday, August 27th
Time Event
9:00am Game 1 TBD
11:20am Game 2 TBD
Thursday, August 28th
Time Event
6:00pm Scrimmage
PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:
Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre
Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex
Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre
Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre
Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
