2025 Training Camp Details Announced

Published on August 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today the schedule for the team's 2025 Training Camp, which opens on Monday, August 25th at the Sleeman Centre. A full training camp roster to be released at a later date.

The 2025 Training Camp on-ice scrimmages will be free and open to the general public starting on Monday, August 25th. For those wishing to attend the 2025 Storm Training Camp please enter through Gate 6 (upper level of the Old Quebec Street Mall) ONLY.

Training Camp On-Ice Schedule Below

*Scrimmage times are subject to change*

Monday, August 25th

Time Event

4:00pm Team Red vs. Team White

6:15pm Team Black vs. Team Gold

Tuesday August 26th

Time Event

9:00am Team Red vs. Team Gold

11:20am Team Black vs. Team White

Wednesday, August 27th

Time Event

9:00am Game 1 TBD

11:20am Game 2 TBD

Thursday, August 28th

Time Event

6:00pm Scrimmage

PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 29th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brampton - 7:00pm - CAA Centre

Saturday, August 30th, 2025 - Brampton @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Monday, September 1st, 2025 - Brantford @ Guelph - 2:07pm - North Dumfries Community Complex

Friday, September 5th, 2025 - Oshawa @ Guelph - 7:07pm - Sleeman Centre

Sunday, September 7th, 2025 - Guelph @ Oshawa - 4:05pm - Tribute Communities Centre

Friday, September 12th, 2025 - Guelph @ Brantford - 7:00pm - Brantford Civic Centre

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.