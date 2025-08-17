Futures Watch: Guelph Storm

Published on August 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







As the 2025-26 OHL season approaches this September, the Guelph Storm are looking to build on their (21-38-5-4) record from last year. We spoke with George Burnett about the new faces fans should be keeping an eye on as the team prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Class Quote

"The Guelph Storm Hockey Club is pleased to introduce the next core of young players who will provide the foundation for the club's future."

- George Burnett

Player Spotlights:

Jaakko Wycisk - C

Selected in the first round (2nd overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Jaakko Wycisk had a tremendous 2024-2025 campaign with the Sun County Panthers U16 AAA squad where he led his team in goals, assists, and points. The right shot centre recorded 31 points (32-29-61) in just 30 games. After the conclusion of Sun County's regular season, Wycisk suited up for the OJHL's Leamington Flyers during their playoff run where he recorded one goal in one regular season game and also skated in five playoff games.

"Jaakko is a gifted young player that combines excellent, skating, size, compete, vision, the ability to create offence and more. As the second overall player selected in the most recent OHL Priority Selection, we are confident Jaakko is ready to push our older forwards and challenge for important minutes in all situations as early as this season."

Mark Pape - LW

Selected in the first round (25th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Mark Pape had an excellent 2024-2025 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U15 AAA squad. The left-winger led his team in goals, recording 94 points (51-43-94) in 62 games during the regular season.

"Mark has shown the ability to play the game successfully in all areas. He is a smart player and strong skater with a high compete level who can generate offence individually and in support of his teammates. Mark is expected to compete for a role this season."

Carter Lewandwoski - LW

Selected in the second round (36th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Carter Lewandwoski had an impressive 2024-2025 season with the GTHL's Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program. The left-winger led the Kings in points with 32 (18-14-32) in 33 games during the regular season. Lewandowski followed up his regular season with an excellent OHL Cup showing, notching three goals and three assists for six points in four games at the tournament.

"Carter is a big, strong skating centre with the ability to play the game successfully at both ends of the ice. Carter brings a unique combination of size, skating, skill, and compete to the Storm. He will no doubt challenge for the opportunity to play games with the Storm this season."

Cruz Reznik - G

Selected in the third round (56th overall) in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Cruz Reznik spent last season with the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA program, where he recorded a 1.60 GAA, a 0.920 SV% and 11 shutouts in 35 regular-season games.

"Cruz is amongst the top goaltending prospects in his age group and will certainly compete for an opportunity to play games for the Storm as early as this season. He has an excellent combination of size, athleticism, and puck handling. Cruz has shown the ability to be a difference maker with his club throughout his OHL draft season."

Simon Belohorsky - LW

Selected in the second round (66th overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Simon Belohorsky is a forward from Liberec, Czechia who recorded 42 points (25-17-42) in 24 games with the Bílí Tygři Liberec U17. He also suited up for 10 games with the U20 squad where he recorded 7 points (3-4-7).

"Simon is a late 2008-born forward currently representing Czechia at the U18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He is a versatile forward who brings strong skating, smarts and skill to the Storm line up."

Mykhailo Haponenko - LW

Selected in the second round (84th overall) in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Mykhailo Haponenko is a forward from Kharkiv, Ukraine who recorded 48 points (17-31-48) in 28 games for Norway's Forus/Sandnes U20 squad. On the international stage, Haponenko represented Ukraine at the IIHF Division 1 World Hockey Championships at the U18 and U20 levels.

"Mykhailo is a late 2007-born forward. He brings excellent size and skill to the Storm lineup. He has represented the Ukraine internationally at three U18 World Championships and the most recent U20 Division 2 World Junior Championship. Mykhailo has played in Norway for the past three seasons."

2025-26 Guelph Storm Signings:

Includes players signed to an OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement who have played fewer than 10 games in the OHL

PLAYER POSITION HOMETOWN DOB 2024-25 TEAM ACQUIRED

Simon Belohorsky LW Liberec, CZE 10/18/2008 Bílí Tygři Liberec U17/20 2nd Rd. 2025 (Import)

Mykhailo Haponenko LW Kharkiv, UKR 11/28/2007 Forus/Sandnes U20 2nd Rd. 2025 (Import)

Carter Lewandowski LW Maple, ON 06/02/2009 Vaughan Kings U16 AAA 2nd Rd. 2025

Nathan McHattie LD Peterborough, ON 03/21/2007 Ayr Centennials 10th Rd. 2023

Kayden Newton G Waterdown, ON 11/20/2007 Ayr Centennials 11th Rd. 2023

Mark Pape LW Shaker Heights, OH 01/24/2009 Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U15 AAA 2nd Rd. 2025

Cruz Reznik G Richmond Hill, ON 03/15/2009 Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA 3rd Rd. 2025

Lucas Teixeira C Toronto, ON 01/28/2007 Toronto Jr. Canadiens Nov 15, 2024 (FA)

Jaakko Wycisk C Tecumseh, ON 03/16/2009 Sun County Panthers U16 AAA 1st Rd. 2025 (Import)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2025

Futures Watch: Guelph Storm - Guelph Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.