Simon Belohorsky Named to Team Czechia Ahead of 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

July 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Czech Ice Hockey Association announced today the roster for the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Brno, Czechia, and Trenčín, Slovakia, the roster includes Storm forward Simon Belohorsky.

Forward Simon Belohorsky was selected in the second round (66th overall) by the Storm in this summer's CHL Import Draft. The left winger from Liberec, Czechia notched 25 goals and 17 assists for 42 points in 24 games with the Bílí Tygři Liberec U17 squad. Belohorsky followed up his regular season with six points (two goals and four assists) in 12 playoff games. The 6'2, 190lbs forward also suited up in 10 games for Bílí Tygři Liberec's U20 club where he recorded three goals and four assists for seven points. Belohorsky represented Czechia at the 2024 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Sarnia, ON this past fall.

