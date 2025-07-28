Jacob Battaglia, Adam Kelly Attend CMHA Jr./Pro Charity Game

Toronto, ON - Since he became the official spokesperson of the Canadian Mental Health Association's (CMHA) Talk Today program for the OHL, Jacob Battaglia has been committed to being to raising awareness and funds for the CMHA. Even though the Frontenacs' season ended a few months ago and training is ramping up for the upcoming season, Battaglia and teammate Adam Kelly both attended The Lab's Jr./Pro Charity Match this past Saturday night.

The charity matchup featured a bevy of current and former OHL talent, including Niagara's Kevin He, Kitchener's Matthew Andonovski, and Brampton's Angus MacDonnell. Battaglia and Kelly were both on Team Black and got a chance to work on their chemistry ahead of the upcoming season.

Adam Kelly found the back of the net, but Battaglia was held off the scoresheet - not for a lack of trying. The Calgary Flames second round choice from the 2024 NHL Draft hit a few posts and was denied on a Michigan attempt and a between the legs attempt on a breakaway. Team Black would skate away with a 8-7 victory.

After the game, we caught up with the pair of Frontenacs and Battaglia is sticking to his word that being the official Talk Today spokesperson is more than just a one season commitment.

"I didn't want this to be a one and done thing, I definitely wanted to carry it on." said Battaglia. "I want to see what I can really do and how far I can reach. When I got the invite to be a part of this (charity game) and have this opportunity, it was pretty awesome to hear."

When asked about a potential fundraising goal for the upcoming season, Battaglia made it clear he wanted to aim high and truly make a difference.

"Next season I want to go out and try to raise $15,000 for CMHA and the Talk Today program" continued Battaglia. "I want to keep getting more awareness and more funds raised and just keep talking about the (Talk Today) program to see how far we can really get with this."

As we get into the season fans can expect more details regarding fundraising initiatives. In the meantime, please consider donating to the Canadian Mental Health Association as every dollar helps make a real impact.







