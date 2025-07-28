Four Otters Representing Their Countries at National Team Camps

Erie, Pennsylvania - With the start of the 2025-26 season just around the corner, four Otters have been participating at development camps with their national teams ahead of upcoming international tournaments.

The group is headlined by Matthew Schaefer and Malcolm Spence who are each with Team Canada in Minneapolis at the World Junior Summer Showcase. Alongside them is 2025 Import Selection Julius Saari who is suiting up for Team Finland. Defenseman Lucas Ambrosio will battle for his spot on Team Canada's Hlinka Gretzky Cup roster this week in Oakville, ON.

It has been quite the summer for Schaefer. Just over a month ago, selected first overall by the New York Islanders, Schaefer will look to impress once again for the Canadian National Team as he looks to impress heading toward the season. Last year, Schaefer made Team Canada's World Juniors team as a 17-year-old and was brilliant over the start of the tournament. Plenty of eyes are sure to be locked on the number one overall pick.

Spence is also coming off of a big summer, one where he heard his named called at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Rangers. A player with plenty of national team experience under his belt, Spence looks to make his case for World Juniors selection when it gets closer to tournament time in December.

One of the newest Otters, the recently selected Saari hopes to make his case for World Juniors selection with Team Finland. Saari is an exciting young defenseman with plenty to prove. Selected by the Otters in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Saari has pro experience in his home country and was impressive at the World Under-18 Championships in the Spring.

For these three, they will participate in practices, scrimmages and a trio of exhibition games with Canada, Finland, the United States and Sweden from July 27- August 2 in Minneapolis as they compete to make their respective team for the IIHF World Junior Championships to be held in Minneapolis from December 26- January 5.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown spoke on the honor of representing one's country, especially at this level.

"When you gain recognition to serve as a representative for your nation at the U20 level, you establish a lasting legacy within the hockey community," Brown said. "The U20 summer event in Minneapolis acts as a fantastic opportunity for launching your season, and we take great pleasure in having such notable representation. We are excited for what it means to the guys and the Otters."

For Ambrosio, he looks to earn a spot on Team Canada's roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup which will be held in Czechia and Slovakia from August 11-16. Team Canada's camp will take place from July 29- August 1 in Oakville, ON with the U18 National Team headed for pre-tournament games following the conclusion of camp.

Ambrosio suited up for Team Canada Red at the 2024 U-17 World Hockey Challenge and hopes to earn a spot on Team Canada's roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Coming off of a terrific rookie season at the OHL level where he was a steady presence on the Otters blue line, Ambrosio looks to kick off his sophomore season in style with a trip the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he can gain valuable experience at a high level to bring with him back to Erie.

Brown spoke about the value in this camp for Ambrosio and what it could mean for his young career.

"Participating in Hockey Canada's Hlinka Camp represents a considerable honor and a fitting acknowledgement for Lucas," Brown said. "Representing your country presents a remarkable opportunity and a great way to prepare for the season ahead. We look forward to Lucas showcasing his talents in the realm of hockey on the international stage."

The Erie Otters congratulate these players on this opportunity and look forward to watching them compete on the international stage.







