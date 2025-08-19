Meet the Storm at Ribfest Guelph

Published on August 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the third year in a row the Guelph Storm will be on hand during the annual Guelph Ribfest at Riverside Park brought to you by the Rotary Club of Guelph Trillium.

Visit the Storm tent in the Kids Zone on Saturday, August 23 and Sunday, August 24 to meet Storm players and to try your hand at our hockey activity!

Player availability is subject to change.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







