Firebirds Announce Hockey Operations Staff Additions

June 25, 2025

Flint Firebirds







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday additions and expanded roles for the team's coaching and hockey operations staff for the 2025-26 season. Justin Solcz has been hired as an Assistant Coach, Cal Hofford joins the team as a Skills Development Coach and Rob Liddell has been added as a Goaltending Coach. Additionally, Luc Lobsinger has been promoted to Director of Goaltending Development and Scott MacDonald has been promoted to Director of Analytics and Video.

The expansion of the hockey operations staff is a part of owner Rolf Nilsen and the entire organization's commitment to being a premier destination for player development. Developments in the past year now include an in-house video system, individual player data tracking and a goaltending department that mirrors that of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The deep, experienced staff and a commitment to innovation contribute to the overall goal of building a championship team in Flint.

"We are excited to make these additions to our already fantastic coaching staff," Firebirds General Manager Dave McParlan said. "Our group has done an excellent job of establishing a culture and identity over the past two seasons and we could not be more excited about the direction of the organization. With these additions and new roles, we are positioned to build on our foundation and continue to develop these young men as both quality hockey players and quality human beings."

"We'd like to welcome Justin, Rob, Cal and their families to Flint," Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache said. "We are thrilled to be adding such great, quality coaches to our staff which will be a huge benefit to our players for years to come."

Flint's staff will once again be led by Flache, who enters his third season as Head Coach. Reijo Ruotsalainen will return for his third season as an Assistant Coach.

"In addition to welcoming our new coaches, Reijo and Scott will continue with their assistant coaching tasks while Scott will also take on the role of Director of Analytics and Video," Flache said. "Scott's ability to work with the Achieve monitoring system, implement the Spiideo video system and his ability to provide live tagging, scouting material, presentations and individual player video is crucial to the team's performance."

Solcz joins the team from the Leamington Flyers, Flint's affiliate, where he has served as General Manager for the past six seasons. Solcz was named the OJHL's General Manager of the Year for both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and his Flyers teams have reached the OJHL Western Conference Finals each of their two seasons in the league. Prior to that, the Flyers competed in the GOJHL, where Solcz guided them to a Sutherland Cup championship in the 2022-23 season.

"Justin brings a wealth of knowledge and a great work ethic that will be a huge asset to the team," Flache said. "He has a winning track record, his passion for the game is contagious and his ability to build relationships with the players is a key addition for our staff."

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Solcz spent seven seasons working for the University of Windsor as the Associate Head Coach, from 2008-15 and again for the 2017-18 season. He won the Queen's Cup Ontario Championship with the Lancers during the 2013-14 season and was named the PJCHL Coach of the Year with the Lakeshore Canadiens in the 2016-17 season.

"I'm excited to join the Firebirds and look forward to working with Dave, Paul and the rest of the staff," Solcz said. "Being familiar with the Firebirds from my time in Leamington, I'm eager to support both the team's success and the development of its players. Thank you to the Firebirds organization for this opportunity, I can't wait to get started."

Hofford has been a skills development coach for the past seven years, in both the youth and professional categories. He has worked with notable players such as Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes, of the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils respectively, and Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Hofford has also spent time as a video scout in the NHL for the Arizona Coyotes and a scout in the OHL for the London Knights. He played NCAA hockey for Salem State University, where he served as the captain for his senior season and was twice named first team all-conference in the MASCAC.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Flint Firebirds organization," Hofford said. "It's an honor to work with such a committed staff, from Dave and Paul to the entire coaching staff, and such a talented group of players. I look forward to contributing to the team's development and success both on and off the ice."

"Cal's player development background and extensive plan for our players will be a vital addition to our program," Flache said. "His ability to evaluate players strengths and areas of improvement while implementing a specific program for each individual's skill development will be invaluable for our players."

A native of Clinton Township, Liddell has been a fixture in the Michigan hockey community, working as a private goalie coach throughout the area for nearly 15 years. He has worked with several youth AAA programs, coached in both the NAHL and USHL, and has also worked with top professional talent including former Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard, former Ottawa Senators goaltender Andrew Hammond, and Tyler Parsons; a former second round draft pick of the Calgary Flames, a Memorial Cup champion with the London Knights, and a World Junior gold medalist with Team USA.

"I am incredibly honored to join the Firebirds organization and am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a great staff," Liddell said. "It's a privilege to wake up and go to the rink every day and that's something I don't take for granted. The most important thing to me is the relationships with the guys and helping them develop both on and off the ice. I'm extremely excited to get to work with our group and can't wait to get going."

"Rob is a Michigan native who comes highly recommended and has worked with elite goalies from the US, Canada and Europe," Flache said. "His detailed approach to evaluating and developing goalies, his ability to break down opponents' tendencies and his desire to integrate players into a team's identity will be a great asset."

Lobsinger, who joined the team as a goaltending scout in 2023, will keep his scouting duties while expanding his work with the team's goaltenders. He will oversee the team's goaltending department and work in tandem with Liddell to develop both rostered and prospect goaltenders for the organization.

"First and foremost, I want to thank Dave and Rolf for this opportunity," Lobsinger said. "I'm really looking forward to working together with Rob and building something for our goaltenders that's unique and innovative in our league."

The Firebirds will open the 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 20 on the road in Saginaw against the Spirit, one week before their home opener, scheduled for Saturday, September 27 at 7 p.m. against the Niagara IceDogs.

