Jackson Parsons Named CHL 1st Team All-Star

June 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced its First, Second, and Third All-Star Teams for the 2024-25 season, along with its All-Rookie Team.

Media members who regularly cover the CHL and its Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - participated in the voting process to determine this year's CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams presented by CCM. Ballots were cast based on regular-season performances, with voters selecting the top players from across the CHL's three leagues to recognize outstanding individual achievements.

CHL First All-Star Team presented by CCM

Goaltender - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL): 37-12-3-0 record, 2.24 GAA, .920 SV% & 5 SO in 50 GP during the 2024-25 season; Parsons became the first Kitchener Rangers (OHL) netminder to be named CHL Goaltender of the Year after leading the CHL with 37 wins and setting a franchise record with a 2.24 goals-against average. In his final season, the 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., also topped the OHL with five shutouts and finished just one shy of the Rangers' all-time mark.

Defenceman - Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL): 29G-62A, 91 PTS, +64 in 55 GP during the 2024-25 season; the San Jose Sharks prospect and 2025 Memorial Cup champion became just the second player in franchise history to win CHL Defenceman of the Year, capping a record-setting season with 91 points in 55 games - the highest ever by a Knights blueliner and the 10th-highest total by a CHL defenceman since 2000.

Defenceman - Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 33G-74A, 107 PTS, +42 in 61 GP during the 2024-25 season; Named a CHL First-Team All-Star for a second straight year, the 19-year-old from Nobleton, Ont., became the first CHL defenceman this century to post back-to-back 90-point seasons, finishing 2024-25 with 107 points - the highest by a blueliner in 23 years. The Calgary Flames prospect also joined Bobby Orr as just the second defenceman in OHL/OHA history with consecutive 30-goal seasons, and he's one of only two in the CHL to achieve this feat since 2000.

Forward - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 41G-88A, 129 PTS, +60 in 56 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 2026 NHL Draft prospect became the third-youngest player to win the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award after a record-setting season in which he posted points in 53 of 56 regular-season games. The 17-year-old Medicine Hat Tigers star led the CHL with 88 assists and finished third in overall scoring with 129 points. He wrapped up the regular season collecting 100 points (32G-68A) during a 40-game point streak, which he extended to 54 games in the 2025 WHL Playoffs - setting a modern CHL record (since 2000) for the longest single-season point streak across the regular season, playoffs, and Memorial Cup. By earning CHL First-Team All-Star honours, McKenna was recognized for the second straight year after being named to both the CHL Third All-Star Team and All-Rookie Team in 2023-24.

Forward - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 62G-72A, 134 PTS, +45 in 65 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 18-year-old from Oakville, Ont., led the CHL with 134 points (62G-72A) in 65 games, becoming the first player in Saginaw Spirit franchise history to win the league scoring title. The top 2025 NHL Draft prospect matched Patrick Kane's 62-goal mark from 2006-07 - the highest by an OHL player in their draft year in 18 years - and Misa ranks behind only Connor Bedard and Sidney Crosby for draft-year goals in the CHL over the past 25 years.

Forward - Andrew Cristall (Spokane Chiefs / WHL): 48G-84A, 132 PTS, +59 in 57 GP during the 2024-25 season; the 20-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., captured the Bob Clarke Trophy as the WHL's top scorer after recording 132 points in just 57 games with Spokane and Kelowna - the second-highest WHL total in the past decade behind only Connor Bedard. The Washington Capitals prospect also ranked second in the CHL in both total points and points per game (2.32) for the 2024-25 season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.