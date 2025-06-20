Ryan McGuire Commits to St. Francis Xavier University

June 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Overage forward Ryan McGuire has committed to St. Francis Xavier University for the 2025-2026 season.

Burlington native Ryan McGuire was selected 56th overall by the Guelph Storm in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection. He's appeared in 202 games for the Storm, scoring 28 goals and adding 31 assists for 59 points.

St. Francis Xavier University is a public university located in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Their Men's Hockey team, the X-Men, are in the Atlantic University Sport conference.

