Generals Sign Defenceman Colin Feeley

June 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed free agent defenceman Colin Feeley to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Feeley is a defenceman from Wyckoff, NJ and has previously committed to Harvard University to play there.

"Colin is a big, rangy defenceman with a good stick and good mobility," said the Gens GM, Roger Hunt. "He left a real impression at Orientation Camp, and we are excited to see him suit up as a General."

