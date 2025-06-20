Generals Sign Defenceman Colin Feeley
June 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed free agent defenceman Colin Feeley to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.
Feeley is a defenceman from Wyckoff, NJ and has previously committed to Harvard University to play there.
"Colin is a big, rangy defenceman with a good stick and good mobility," said the Gens GM, Roger Hunt. "He left a real impression at Orientation Camp, and we are excited to see him suit up as a General."
If you are looking to purchase season tickets for the Generals' 2025-26 season, please reach out to Jason Hickman or Andrew Richard.
