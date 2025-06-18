Generals Sign Forward Tyler Hinde
June 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed 2025 third-round pick Tyler Hinde to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.
"Tyler's signing continues our youth movement." said Gens general manager Roger Hunt. "He's a big body forward who skates well and has a good hockey IQ. He plays a solid two-way game, and I look forward to seeing him in a Gens jersey."
Hinde was the Generals second pick in the previous draft; a big forward from the Toronto Jr. Redwings he had 18 points including 8 goals and 10 assists.
If you are looking to purchase season tickets for the Generals' 2025-26 season, please reach out to Jason Hickman or Andrew Richard.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2025
- Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Easton Walos - Sarnia Sting
- Generals Sign Forward Tyler Hinde - Oshawa Generals
- Three Storm Alumni Competing in 2025 Calder Cup Finals - Guelph Storm
- 10 CHL Alumni Power the Florida Panthers to Back-To-Back Stanley Cups - OHL
- Storm and Bulldogs to Play Neutral Ice Pre-Season Game in Ayr - Guelph Storm
- Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Community Impact - Flint Firebirds
- Petes Acquire Four Picks from Bulldogs - Peterborough Petes
- Bulldogs Acquire 2nd Overall Selection in 2025 CHL Import Draft - Brantford Bulldogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.