Generals Sign Forward Tyler Hinde

June 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed 2025 third-round pick Tyler Hinde to an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Tyler's signing continues our youth movement." said Gens general manager Roger Hunt. "He's a big body forward who skates well and has a good hockey IQ. He plays a solid two-way game, and I look forward to seeing him in a Gens jersey."

Hinde was the Generals second pick in the previous draft; a big forward from the Toronto Jr. Redwings he had 18 points including 8 goals and 10 assists.

