Three Storm Alumni Competing in 2025 Calder Cup Finals

A total of 12 OHL alumni are battling in the 2025 Calder Cup Finals as the Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers) take on the Abbotsford Canucks (Vancouver Canucks), with the series currently tied 1-1.

Both teams entered the series after impressive playoff runs - and nearly identical regular-season records that reflect just how evenly matched this series really is.

The Checkers punched their ticket with a sweep of the regular-season champion Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference Final, sealing the deal with a dramatic 3-2 win. Jesse Puljujarvi netted the game-winner with just two minutes remaining in regulation.

On the other side, the Canucks secured their spot after a hard-fought six-game series against the Texas Stars. Their 4-2 Game 6 victory made them the first Canadian-based team to reach the Calder Cup Final since the Toronto Marlies lifted the trophy in 2018. Barrie Colts graduate Arturs Silovs has been outstanding in the playoffs to this point, going 13-6 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in the Abbotsford crease.

Twelve OHL alumni competing in the 2025 Calder Cup Finals

Charlotte Checkers (7)

Ken Appleby (Oshawa Generals)

Josh Bloom (Saginaw Spirit & North Bay Battalion

Trevor Carrick (Mississauga Steelheads & Sudbury Wolves)

MacKenzie Entwistle (Hamilton Bulldogs & Guelph Storm)

Kai Schwindt (Mississauga Steelheads & Sarnia Sting)

Mitchell Vande Sompel (Oshawa Generals & London Knights)

Sandis Vilmanis (Sarnia Sting & North Bay Battalion)

Abbotsford Canucks (5)

Vilmer Alriksson (Guelph Storm & Brampton Steelheads)

Mack Guzda (Owen Sound Attack & Barrie Colts)

Kirill Kudryavtsev (Soo Greyhounds)

Arturs Silovs (Barrie Colts)

Cooper Walker (Guelph Storm)

For full coverage of the 2025 Calder Cup Final, visit theahl.com.







