Sarnia Sting Sign Forward Easton Walos

June 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is proud to announce the signing of 2008-born forward Easton Walos to a Standard Player Agreement.

Walos, a native of Hartland, WI, was selected by the Sting in the 11th round, 203rd overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound Centre spent the 2024-25 season with the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks, recording 7 goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 48 games.

"He's a competitive player who works in all zones, has a good nose for the net, and had a really strong finish to his season in the BCHL," said Sarnia Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "We see a ton of versatility in his game, and we're really excited to welcome him to Sarnia."

Prior to his season with the Silverbacks, Walos played for Mount St. Charles Academy's 15's program, where he posted 23 goals and 66 assists, totaling 89 points during the 2022-23 season.

The Sarnia Sting welcome Easton and the Walos family to the organization.







