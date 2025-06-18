Petes Acquire Four Picks from Bulldogs
June 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired three OHL Priority Selection picks and one Import pick from the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for Peterborough's first round pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.
"We are excited about the roster that we are building for the upcoming season," noted Oke. "This move falls in line with some exciting announcements that we will be making in the coming days and weeks as we continue to strengthen our team for this year and beyond."
The full trade can be seen below:
To Peterborough -
2025 2nd round Import pick (Brantford)
2026 2nd round pick (Owen Sound)
2027 3rd round pick (Brantford)
2028 3rd round pick (Brantford)
To Brantford -
2025 1st round Import pick (Peterborough)
The CHL Import Draft takes place on Wednesday, July 2nd at 11:00 a.m.
