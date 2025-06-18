Bulldogs Acquire 2nd Overall Selection in 2025 CHL Import Draft

June 18, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of the 2nd overall selection in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, to be held on July 2nd, from the Peterborough Petes in exchange for three OHL Priority Draft Selections; 2026 2nd (OS), 2027 3rd (BFD), 2028 3rd (BFD) and the Brantford's own 2025 2nd Import Selection - 111th overall.

With this trade, the Brantford Bulldogs hold the 2nd & 50th overall selections in the 1st Round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

The Bulldogs currently have one import signed to the team in St. Louis Blues 1st Round selection Adam Jiricek who made his OHL debut in the 2024-25 season and now hold 2 picks in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft with #2 & #50.

Historically the Bulldogs have had a strong import presence with Marian Studenic playing a large part in the team's 2018 OHL Championship, Jan Jenik, who ranks second all-time in Bulldogs points-per-game, Jan Mysak & Artem Grushnikov who were integral parts of the Bulldogs 2022 OHL Championship, Daniil Sobolev who helped anchor the Bulldogs first team in Brantford and Tomas Hamara & Adam Jiricek who each played large roles in helping lead the Bulldogs to their first East Division Championship in Brantford.

"We are thrilled to secure the second overall pick in the 2025 Import Draft," said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "This opportunity positions us to add an elite talent to our roster, and we are confident that this player will make an immediate impact on our team's success."







