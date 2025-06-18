Firebirds Announce 2024-25 Community Impact

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday the impact of community focused events during the 2024-25 season, the team's 10th anniversary season. The team raised a total of $231,175 for local charities, nonprofits and organizations within Flint, Genesee County and the surrounding areas, pushing the total amount raised since the team's inception in 2015 over $1.5 million.

"We're proud of the impact we were able to make during our 10th anniversary season," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "To be able to give back to this community that has supported us for 10 years is gratifying and was made possible thanks to the generosity of our fans and great work of our partners. The entire organization looks forward to continuing this work with local charities, non-profits, businesses and the entire community for many years to come."

The Firebirds set a goal of maximizing the impact on Genesee County and the surrounding areas during the 10th anniversary season. They reached the impressive total with a combination of longstanding charitable efforts such as specialty jersey auctions and 50/50 raffles, and new events like the Frozen 5K the team held in December and the return of a Flint hockey favorite, Spaghetti on Ice, which was held in February.

The funds from Spaghetti on Ice went towards renovating a teen room space at Hurley Children's Hospital in order to transform it into a multipurpose room. The new multipurpose room will provide parent and family education, a meeting space for physicians, nurses and other team members to collaborate on patient care, a trauma and bereavement space, a teddy bear clinic for children to play and events that ensure children undergoing treatment are able to enjoy typical holiday celebrations.

In addition to the money raised, the Firebirds collected a total of 10,745 pounds of food, 809 toys and 161 clothing items, all of which were funneled back into the community. The team continued to work with longstanding community partners such as the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, the Old Newsboys of Flint, the McLaren Foundation and the Hurley Foundation.

Additional significant community focused programs included the presentation of the third-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Awards at Education Appreciation Night, for which 208 teachers were nominated and over 22,000 votes were cast. The team also covered ice time costs for the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program that operates out of the Dort Financial Center.

Any non-profits or other charitable organizations who would like to partner with the organization for fundraising and other community focused efforts can reach out to the Firebirds at (810) 744-0580 or via email at info@flintfirebirds.com.

